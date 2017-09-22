By Eric Heinz

In an effort to bolster its position against the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ proposals of establishing toll roads through San Clemente, the city will host a trek of its open space areas to show people what it values and why officials say the proposals would be detrimental to San Clemente.

“…Naturalists Joel Robinson and Jarrod Gaut will join San Clemente City Councilmember Lori Donchak and Public Works Director/City Engineer Tom Bonigut in leading and narrating the “Toll Road Trek” hike on the Forster Ridgeline Trail,” a press release from the city stated.

Robinson is the executive director and head naturalist for Naturalist For You, the release stated.

“The San Clemente City Council is concerned about potential adverse impacts associated with the proposed alternative alignments 13, 14 and 17 as depicted on maps prepared by the TCA and are being studied as part of the 241 Toll Road extension,” the release stated. “These routes would decimate existing open space and residential areas, if approved.”

The city sued the TCA in July in order to “to reset and broaden the process of solving South County transportation challenges.” The Reserve homeowners association also sued the TCA related to its process of environmental impact review process as well as its disclosure of the settlement agreement the agencies forged with environmental groups.

The hike will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the trail at Avenida La Pata and Camino Del Rio. The city has asked participants to park on Camino Del Rio in Forster Ranch.

More information can be found on the city’s website at www.san-clemente.org/about-us/city-news/toll-road-information, and people can call 949.361.8254 or email fergusonl@san-clemente.org.

