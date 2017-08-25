San Juan Capistrano 2017 Football Preview

Area teams ready for new season, challenges

By Steve Breazeale and Danny Ritz

It’s that time of year again, when the Friday night lights flicker on and hundreds of local football players take the field for the start of the new season. As usual, storylines abound in San Juan Capistrano.

San Juan Hills lost a large senior class, but begin the year highly ranked in preseason polls.

Over at JSerra, there is a new coach and a new vibe.

St. Margaret’s already has a win under its belt, but it came at the cost of several key injuries.

Saddleback Valley Christianis eyeing its 11th straight league title with a new-look roster.

Capistrano Valley Christian is looking for a large junior class to lead the way.

