San Juan Capistrano Car Show Draws Hundreds of Hot Rods

By Emily Rasmussen

Nearly 5,000 people and 500-plus cars rode into the 15th Annual Car Show on Feb. 3 at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center and Sports Park. Classic cars and newer, state-of-the-art cars were freckled throughout the family-and-pet friendly event.

Hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club, all of the proceeds from entry fees go toward various charities that the club helps fund, including the Capistrano Animal Rescue Effort. With the car show as the club’s largest event and fundraiser, Rotary President Paul St. Pierre said the local club raises around $120,000 annually.

