The San Juan Capistrano (SJC) City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that would set in motion a new skatepark expected to be completed by this summer.

The $3.5 million project was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting with a discussion focused on the specifics regarding the community’s positive response to the project, the design, and other aspects. As part of the agreement, the city of Dana Point would provide $25,000 annually in maintenance costs based on expected use by its residents.

The ordinance specifically approves the park to be allocated at the Kinoshita Farm Specific Plan and rezone the 28-acre property located at 32681 Alpaz Street. The land was purchased by the city in 1991.

About a half-dozen citizens also spoke to share their thoughts – almost all being positive.

“Some of the residents’ concerns were regarding agriculture, and we’re definitely supportive of agriculture in our city, especially after going through a pandemic,” SJC Mayor Sergio Farias said after the meeting. “We realize how important it is to keep a food source nearby, so criticisms of us losing farmland (means) we’re going to look at other projects within the city to develop more farmland and agricultural uses.

“It was a long process that had a lot of input from residents and councilmembers. We had a subcommittee that helped with the project, and that’s how we came to the meeting.”

Matisse Reischl, SJC assistant city manager, spoke at length to the council to give the general parameters of how they got to this point.

“Tonight’s recommended actions are an adoption of a resolution certifying the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the city skatepark and trail project,” she said. “The resolution would also adopt environmental findings, a statement of overriding considerations and a mitigation monitoring and reporting program for the project. The resolution would also approve the city skatepark and trail capital improvement project.”

Reischl also said the resolution would include $8,000 appropriated to fund the purchase of security cameras and their installation for the park.

Reischl said this essentially is the end of a road that began being built in 2007, when a skatepark was identified by residents in a recreation-needs assessment as a desired community amenity. Several stakeholder groups have fundraised, advocated for, and discussed different sites – the most recently being in 2016, she said.

“We’ve had now a couple of generations of our residents asking for a skatepark in town,” Farias said. “The last time we saw a skatepark project in front of us, we had residents who were kids when they started advocating for it and who are now adults who had children of that age. So, it is clearly something our community has wanted for at least the last 30 years.”

The process slowly got to the point of Tuesday’s meeting after the Design Review Committee last week reviewed the project design and made suggestions to the City Council for consideration.

Brett Johnson of Grindline Skateparks, which prepared design plans and construction cost estimates, said, “We wanted to design a 20,000-square-foot, world-class skatepark, we want to incorporate landscaping into it to include a playground restroom facility and connections to the adjacent parks and future trail, and then also include a conduit for future lighting at a later date.”

Johnson noted the park would feature a pool bowl and a float bowl that skaters would use. There will be certain other aspects to the park such as flat bar rails, manufactured stair sets, drops to skate off handrails, and hip and bank walls, for example.

“The skatepark will also include planting and landscape areas,” Johnson said. “You’ve got rows of dwarf citrus trees with paths of decomposed granite.”

Farias noted that the pool design is similar to that of an empty pool at an abandoned property that skaters went to for refuge and to compete.

“That’s actually incorporated into the design, because it was part of the local culture,” Farias said. “Definitely, that has its influence on our skatepark.”

Johnson said that the focus was to make the park friendly for all ages and all types of skateboarders centered on various levels of ability and skill sets.

“You get 100 people and what their opinions are of the skatepark, and you get 100 different opinions,” Johnson said.

The public was represented, and the mood was overall positive as the skate park appeared to be on the verge of a reality.

“I’m really happy I’m here today and to see this – we’ve been working at this for a long time,” Eric Groos said. “I also say we make the cement at the skatepark as light as possible. We’re in a sunny, beautiful location called San Juan Capistrano, and the sun will take its toll on the kids. If we can keep the safety by keeping this cement lighter, that would be great.”

Jim Gilbert spoke on concerns about rocks in the vicinity of the park, along with other potential hazards that can cause injuries – something he was familiar with from his own skating experiences.

For Cody Martin, it is about time.

“I just want you guys to get this thing done,” he said. “People have been asking for it for the last 30 years, and I’ve been working on it for the last five or six years as something personally that I really support.”

To watch the entire meeting for more details and information, visit https://sjc.granicus.com/player/clip/2819?view_id=3&redirect=true&h=fcf1826bbd0eb8769edd3110202702b0.