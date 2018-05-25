San Juan Capistrano City Council on Tuesday, May 15 approved plans for the Northwest Open Space Community Parks Project, which will include a cultural area, multi-use trail and more.

NUVIS, the contractor used for design work for the city, outlined what the 3.61-acre park would look like and presented a Village of Putuidesm concept plan. In the plan, outlined is a village gathering area that would contain educational elements, a community grinding rock and a variety of art.

The Council adopted a resolution to approve the mitigated negative declaration for the project, approved the project plans, authorized city staff to advertise the project for a bid and to issue request proposals for archeological and paleontological services, including Native American monitoring.

The Council also approved funding for the park project—a $2.8 million budget for design and construction, and an additional $60,000-$80,000 annually for maintenance—will come from the Farm Operations Fund.

The Council voted 3-1 on four items, with Councilmember Derek Reeve opposed, because of the financial aspect, he said.

The city staff report estimates that the project could be completed in spring or early summer of 2019.