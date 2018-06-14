By Emily Rasmussen

A Luxury Hotel Incentive Program is continuing to push its way forward between a divided San Juan Capistrano City Council, as they voted 3-2 on Monday, June 11 for city staff to look more into a transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue sharing program between the city and potential luxury hotels.

As written in a city staff presentation, a Luxury Hotel Incentive Program would allow a hotel developer to build a property to a 4-star hotel status and reimbursed for up to $2 million by the city via TOT revenue over 10 years. The criteria for an applicant to be deemed luxury-hotel status, according to the staff report, would include characteristics such as “higher level” of furnishes, additional amenities such as valet, spa and pool, larger room sizes and lobbies. The incentive program could apply to new hotel projects and existing hotels that construct upgrades to a 4-star status.

According to the city staff report, and sentiments from Councilmember Kerry Ferguson and Councilmember Brian Maryott—who first requested city staff to develop the concept of a hotel incentive program months back for Council consideration—advantages of a Luxury Hotel Incentive Program is that it could bring more total TOT to the city’s general fund and make San Juan Capistrano more of a “global” destination.

The incentive program came to City Council for consideration on May 1 and included a request from the Plaza Banderas Hotel Project developer for more than $2 million in “improvements and estimated costs” to go from 3-star to 4-star status. Mayor Sergio Farias was skeptical of the hotel developer’s inclusion of the incentive program and, in addition to other questions and comments from City Council, the Council voted to have city staff do more research and develop an incentive program that was less specific to the Plaza Banderas Hotel Project.

On June 11, after back-and-forth discussion over how to go forward with the incentive program, City Council voted 3-2 with Farias and Councilmember Derek Reeve opposed, to direct city staff to continue developing the incentive program.

“Don’t be fooled, this isn’t about our residents or the public,” Farias said, “this is gifting money to one developer.”

There is a possibility the Luxury Hotel Incentive Program could come back to City Council at its Tuesday, June 19 meeting, but the City Council meeting agenda for that meeting has not been released as of Thursday, June 14.