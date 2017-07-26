San Juan Capistrano Day at OC Fair Set for July 27

The Capistrano Dispatch

On Thursday, July 27, the Orange County Fair will celebrate the city of San Juan Capistrano with local representatives kicking off the day by singing the National Anthem during the flag raising ceremony held at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Farm Fresh Fun,” and Thursday’s San Juan Capistrano Day is a great opportunity to visit the fair and enjoy a great day with friends and family. The Orange County Fair is open Wednesday through Friday, noon to midnight, from July 14 until Aug. 13.

Stop by City Hall at 32400 Paseo Adelanto to pick up a $2 general admission discount coupon (while supplies last).

For more information, visit OCFair.com.