San Juan Capistrano Gets Into Swallows Day Spirit at Fiesta Grande

By Emily Rasmussen

Fiesta Grande on Wednesday, March 21 drew colorfully-adorned cowgirls and fiercely-bearded outlaws to get into spirits for San Juan Capistrano’s Swallows Day celebrations on Saturday, March 24.

Members of the Fiesta Association—the volunteer group that puts on the Swallows Day Parade—and scores of locals crowded into the Swallows Inn for a night of laughter and celebration at the Fiesta Grande. There was a costume contest with 11 categories, ranging from ‘best existing mustache’ to ‘best hat.’

Photo Gallery of IMG_4430 Boots Leone won best mustache. IMG_4415 Heidi Franie (middle) won best outlaw woman. IMG_4406 Norm Moldenhauer won best dressed western man. IMG_4522 Lynette P. Dunn (left) won best soiled dove/saloon girl. IMG_4425 Ben Cariaga won best outlaw man. IMG_4524 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY