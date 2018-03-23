San Juan Capistrano Gets Into Swallows Day Spirit at Fiesta Grande

By Emily Rasmussen
Fiesta Grande on Wednesday, March 21 drew colorfully-adorned cowgirls and fiercely-bearded outlaws to get into spirits for San Juan Capistrano’s Swallows Day celebrations on Saturday, March 24.
Members of the Fiesta Association—the volunteer group that puts on the Swallows Day Parade—and scores of locals crowded into the Swallows Inn for a night of laughter and celebration at the Fiesta Grande. There was a costume contest with 11 categories, ranging from ‘best existing mustache’ to ‘best hat.’
comments (0)