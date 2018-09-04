San Juan Capistrano Historical Society to Hold Annual Barbecue

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will be holding its annual barbecue and guests will be able to tour one of the society’s recently completed projects, peruse a pirate-themed exhibit and fill up on plenty of food.

The 32nd Annual Heritage Bar B Que will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at the O’Neil Museum on the historical society grounds.

During the event, guests will be able to tour the nearby Jose Maria Silvas Adobe, which was recently fully restored and rehabilitated by members of the historical society.

They’ll also be able to see a pirate exhibit at the Arley Leck House on historical society grounds featuring items from Bob Minty’s maritime collection.

This year’s menu includes barbecue tri tip and chicken, ranch beans, potato salad, seasonal vegetables and cornbread with honey from Marty Well’s Bad to the Bone BBQ. There will be fresh baked Otis Spunkmeyer cookies for desert.

Bottled water and soft drinks are included with tickets. Wine, beer and Margaritas will be available for purchase at a “nominal cost,” according to a historical society news release.

There will be raffle baskets on display and opportunity drawings will conclude the event.

The Annual Heritage BBQ is a fundraiser that helps the society to continue its work of preserving historic documents, photographs and artifacts, according to the release.

“The financial support of the attendees also ensures the continuing preservation and maintenance of the historic structures on the Society’s Los Rios Street property,” it states.

Tickets for the event are $50. To RSVP, or request more information, call 949.493.8444 or email info@sjchistoricalsociety.com.

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society Grounds are located at 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.