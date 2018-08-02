San Juan Capistrano Historical Society to open exhibit on pirates

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will be holding an exhibit on pirates and two special events for the 200th anniversary of the Raid on San Juan Capistrano by Argentinian patriot and alleged pirate Hipólito Bouchard.

The exhibit will open Sunday, Aug. 5 and last through Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Arley Leck House on the society grounds at 31865 Los Rios Street.

It will include items from the personal collection of Bob Minty, a Dana Point Historical Society board member and San Juan Capistrano Historical Society member. He’s also part of the Living History group: re-enactors who play past local historical personalities and engage with audiences.

The exhibit will culminate in two events on Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4.

On Nov. 3, a group of Living History “pirates” will recreate a historic walk from Dana Point to San Juan Capistrano to “sack” the town. The walk will begin at the Trabuco Creek Trail at Descanso Park and end at Los Rios Park. They’ll then camp overnight on the Historical Society grounds.

On Nov. 4, the public is invited to see Bouchard — played by a re-enactor — put on “trial” at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center at 25925 Camino Del Avion. A jury will then decide whether Bouchard is a patriot, a pirate or a privateer.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday of each week. It’s free, but donations are appreciated to help the San Juan Capistano Historical Society in its historic preservation programs.

The San Juan Capistrano historical society is located at 31831 Los Rios Street in San Juan Capistrano. For more information, contact them at 949.493.8444.