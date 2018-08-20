San Juan Capistrano: Man dies after authorities use Taser to subdue him

By Alex Groves

A man in his 20s died Monday, Aug. 20, following an incident in a San Juan Capistrano shopping center where police used an electronic stun gun to subdue him, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities were summoned to the shopping center in the 32000 block of Camino Capistrano around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report that man was “acting erratically” and entering and exiting businesses in the area, according to the release.

Officials say deputies tried to contact and later arrest the man on suspicion of multiple violations, including impeding traffic and refusing to comply with their commands. They say the man resisted and that’s when the deputies deployed their stun guns.

“The man became unresponsive and both deputies and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics administered CPR,” the release states. “The subject was transported to a local hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the subject was pronounced deceased at around 5:45.”

Officials say the in-custody death will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide, per protocol.

The man’s name was not immediately available Monday night, as his family members had not yet been notified. His cause of death will not be released until an investigation is completed.