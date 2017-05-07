By Eric Heinz

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, a 21-year-old man from San Juan Capistrano was killed in a single-vehicle collision.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Joseph McCarty of San Juan. McCarty, who was driving in a compact Honda, was travelling on Avenida Vaquero just south of Calle Vallarta when he failed to compensate for the curve and crashed into a utility pole, said Lt. Steve Gil, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

McCarty and an unidentified 21-year-old woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, were both ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to a local hospital, where McCarty was pronounced dead. The woman survived with minor injuries.

The OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team (MART) is investigating the cause of the crash and any additional information. Gil said it could take a month to complete the investigation.

Utility crews have repaired the utility poles that were damaged during the crash.