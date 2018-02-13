San Juan Capistrano Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Annual ‘Night at the Oscars’

By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

As film lovers prepare for the Academy Awards, locals can enjoy a glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s nominated films and learn what it takes to win an Oscar at local producer and director Robert Kline’s ‘A Night at the Oscars’ event on Thursday, March 1.

‘A Night at the Oscars’ is celebrating its annual film-focused event with Kline and co-host Stephanie Heredia, who host the event every year at the Regency Theatre, located at 26762 Verdugo Street.

It’s the 90th anniversary for the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, with nine-nominated films that are up for the”Best Picture” award. The films are: Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

San Juan Capistrano’s ‘Night at the Oscars’ is four days before the “real” Oscars, where attendees can vote for their top-five favorite films. The event always sells out at nearly 150 seats for the viewings and Kline’s “inside information,” of the Oscars’ ceremony and process, he said.

“I give them a lifetime of experience,” Kline said.

Kline goes over everything from what a director’s role is in film-making, to the specifics of the meaning of each category of the Oscars awards. He said the event is “two-thirds lecture and one-third viewing,” with two-minute segments from each of the nine-nominated films.

Something unique at this year’s ‘Night at the Oscars’ event is a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise.

“I’m doing a tribute to Star Wars and its unique characters, from Hans Solo to Princes Leia, to Luke and Obi-One,” said Kline, who was the head of Fox when the original Star Wars hit the screens in 1977.

The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m. for happy hour at Rick’s Cafe, then to the Regency Theatre. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased online for $16 at www.regencymovies.com.

“If you like film, you’ll love this evening,” Kline said. “With all of the films I have produced, my Oliver Stone film, ones I’ve directed or written–when the lights go out, the audience knows as much about film as I do because they know what they like or don’t like.”

For more information, call 949-661-3456.