San Juan Capistrano Rotary to Host Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 18

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club’s annual Thanksgiving food drive is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rotary Club will be asking grocery shoppers to purchase a few extra food items that will collectively go into full Thanksgiving dinners for local families in need.

Participating San Juan Capistrano grocery stores include:

Vons, 32401 Camino Capistrano

Ralphs, 31874 Del Obispo

Marbella Farmers Market, 31109 Rancho Viejo Road

In addition, the San Juan Hills High School Interact Club, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club, will be adding to the club’s efforts by accepting food items at Pavilions, 26022 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo.

The SJC Rotary Club will be compiling and distributing the dinners at San Juan Elementary School in the early afternoon on Nov. 18. The club will also be boxing up Thanksgiving dinners for some selected young Marine families from Camp Pendleton.