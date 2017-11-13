Marine Corps representatives collect meals packed by SJC Rotary Club members for families of the 1st Battalion, 11th Marines during last year’s Thanksgiving food drive. Photo: Allison Jarrell
EYE ON SJC, News

San Juan Capistrano Rotary to Host Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 18

Marine Corps representatives collect meals packed by SJC Rotary Club members for families of the 1st Battalion, 11th Marines during last year’s Thanksgiving food drive. Photo: John Caldwell
Marine Corps representatives collect meals packed by SJC Rotary Club members for families of the 1st Battalion, 11th Marines during last year’s Thanksgiving food drive. Photo: John Caldwell

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club’s annual Thanksgiving food drive is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rotary Club will be asking grocery shoppers to purchase a few extra food items that will collectively go into full Thanksgiving dinners for local families in need.

Participating San Juan Capistrano grocery stores include:

  • Vons, 32401 Camino Capistrano
  • Ralphs, 31874 Del Obispo
  • Marbella Farmers Market, 31109 Rancho Viejo Road

In addition, the San Juan Hills High School Interact Club, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club, will be adding to the club’s efforts by accepting food items at Pavilions, 26022 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo.

The SJC Rotary Club will be compiling and distributing the dinners at San Juan Elementary School in the early afternoon on Nov. 18. The club will also be boxing up Thanksgiving dinners for some selected young Marine families from Camp Pendleton.

The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club and members of the San Juan Hills High School Interact Club will meet at San Juan Capistrano Elementary School on Nov. 18 to box up and hand out Thanksgiving meal donations to local families and young Camp Pendleton Marine families in need. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club and members of the San Juan Hills High School Interact Club will meet at San Juan Capistrano Elementary School on Nov. 18 to box up and hand out Thanksgiving meal donations to local families and young Camp Pendleton Marine families in need. Photo: Allison Jarrell

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>