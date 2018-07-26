San Juan Capistrano skate park group to hold large fundraiser

By Alex Groves

The San Juan Capistrano Skate Park Coalition will hold its first official event on Saturday, Aug. 4, in a bid to raise funds for a city-approved skate park.

The coalition’s “Skate Jam” will take place at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park on Camino Del Avion and will feature various ramps and pipes for kids to skate on for free. The event will also feature a taco cart, a live band and raffle giveaways.

“Everything we’re doing going forward is just to create awareness that we need to raise the money and try to get more people involved that want to help get this thing facilitated,” board member Peter Carey said.

The San Juan Capistrano City Council approved the conceptual design for the skate park on March 7, 2017, but the project’s $2 million price tag has made it difficult for the city to find funding sources for it.

Carey said various grassroots movements have popped up to raise funds for the park since its approval, only to fizzle.

“There was no really good point of contact,” Carey said, recalling early efforts to fundraise. “There was nowhere you could really donate. It was just kind of like you would get put in a circle.”

Carey and others started a 501c3 for donation purposes earlier this year and have started various campaigns.

From dropping coins in change jars at local businesses, to buying a brick that would eventually be laid in the park, there are many ways people can donate, he said.

So far the group has raised what Carey describes as “a couple grand” but he is hoping that as more attention is brought to his cause, more people will donate – and “big investors” will follow.

“It just seems like everybody is waiting on being the first one to jump,” he said. “So if we can get one big investor to jump, I think there will be some more to follow.”

Those who would like to learn more, or help plan for the upcoming event Aug. 4, can attend the coalition’s upcoming board meeting. It will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 30.