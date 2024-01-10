San Juan Capistrano City Council will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the long-awaited skatepark on the 28-acre city-owned Kinoshita Farm property during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The public hearing follows the San Juan Capistrano Planning Commission’s late 2023 recommendation to City Council to certify the proposed skatepark’s environmental impact report, approve a code amendment and rezone the project site.

The proposed skatepark site requires rezoning, because the Kinoshita Farm property is currently zoned as agriculture/specific plan. The specific plan amendment looks to add the skatepark, trail and related facilities as an allowed use.

The skatepark and trail project would be situated at the southwest corner of the Kinoshita Farm property. The skatepark and trail would feature a playground structure, restroom and shaded setting areas, as well as a roughly 20,000-square-foot, all-wheel skatepark.

Ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting, the city’s Design Review Committee will discuss the proposed colors and materials for the 42,575-square-foot public skatepark, including the “color of shade structures, color of concrete, play structure color and materials and restroom materials.” The committee may make suggestions for the City Council to consider during the upcoming council meeting.

During the meeting, the City Council will discuss certification of the final environmental impact report. As a part of certification, the council may decide to override the agriculture resource mitigation by stating that the benefit of the skatepark to the community overweighs the loss of the agricultural land.

If the council approves the final environmental impact report, construction is anticipated to begin in March, with the skatepark estimated to be completed by September 2024.

The public hearing to discuss the proposed skatepark will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 31421 La Matanza Street, San Juan Capistrano.