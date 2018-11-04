San Juan Capistrano Woman Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

By Lillian Boyd

A pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway, near Amber Lantern in Dana Point.

The vehicle was headed northbound when it struck the 35-year-old San Juan Capistrano woman, identified as Whitney Daniels, and reports of the incident were called in at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 3.

“First responders found the woman with obvious trauma to the body and head,” said Orange County Sheriffs Department Public Information Officer Carrie Braun.

Daniels was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

The driver was described as a 70-year-old male, who was not under the influence, and remained at the scene of the incident. He was not arrested. The roadway between Ruby Lantern and Violet Lantern on Pacific Coast Highway was closed off for approximately two and half hours.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team.