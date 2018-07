The Capistrano Dispatch

A big thanks goes to Tony Tribolet, who sent us this series of photos from the Fourth of July fireworks display in San Juan Capistrano. If you have some of your own photos, tag us on Instagram at @capodispatch.

Photo Gallery of SanJuanSportsParkFireworks2018-06-X2 Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tribolet SanJuanSportsParkFireworks2018-13-X2 Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tribolet SanJuanSportsParkFireworks2018-04-X2 Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tribolet SanJuanSportsParkFireworks2018-03-X2 Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tribolet SanJuanSportsParkFireworks2018-01-X2 Photo: Courtesy of Tony Tribolet