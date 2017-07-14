The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new partnership with Trio Rewards, a company that aims to give local business owners a competitive advantage over big-box stores.

Using Trio’s mobile app, customers in San Juan can now earn rewards and save money on purchases by shopping at local businesses that are Chamber members.

“The app makes it easy for people to share their favorite places, discover where their friends go, and score local deals from the businesses that they care about most,” a Trio press release stated. “Local businesses enroll their customers, allowing them to earn rewards on every purchase. When these customers share the app with their friends, they also collect rewards on their shopping as well. This creates fiercely loyal customer traffic to each of the participating businesses.”

Those interested in signing up for Trio can do so directly from the chamber’s website: www.sanjuanchamber.com. For more information about Trio Rewards, visit www.triorewards.com.