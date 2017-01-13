The Capistrano Dispatch

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects early Tuesday morning in San Juan Capistrano–one juvenile and three men–in connection with multiple south county restaurant burglaries.

Dante Pitts, 20; Angel Rodriguez, 19; and Tyler McClain, 21, all of Long Beach, were booked in Orange County Jail for burglary, recklessly evading an officer, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. The juvenile suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on similar charges.

At approximately 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 11, deputies were alerted to commercial burglaries that occurred at Bhan Baitong Restaurant in Lake Forest and Beach Hut Deli Mission Viejo. The loss was currency and other property.

At about 2:55 a.m. that same morning, a San Juan Capistrano deputy saw a grey Dodge four-door sedan exit the southbound I-5 freeway at Del Obispo Street. The deputy attempted to stop the sedan for vehicle code violations, but the driver did not pull over. Additional San Juan Capistrano deputies responded as the suspect vehicle continued to drive through the city.

The suspect drove onto the bike trail near Paseo Adelanto and Ramos Way before stopping at a dead end. All four suspects surrendered without incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call OCSD investigators at 714.647.7000 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.TIP.OCCS (855.847.6227).