San Juan Hills Football Coach Aaron Flowers Resigns

San Juan Hills football coach Aaron Flowers has resigned, according to the Orange County Register.

Flowers cited a planned out of state move after the school year. He is also an athletic director at the school.

Flowers took over the San Juan Hills program in 2011 and compiled a 52-25 record over seven seasons. The Stallions went 0-10 in Flowers’ first season but won their first six games of 2012 and went on to win the Sea View League title in 2013. San Juan Hills has made the playoffs each of the last five seasons and went 6-6 in 2017.

Flowers was an assistant principal at San Juan Hills when he was hired as the head football coach in 2011. Flowers had a long history in football dating back to playing at Cal State Northridge in the late 1990’s.

Flowers began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at Northridge before coaching quarterbacks, receivers and running backs at Montana State University. In 2003, he spent a year at JSerra before becoming the offensive coordinator at Dana Hills. Flowers was hired as an assistant principal at Capistrano Valley in 2007 before taking the same position at San Juan Hills in 2008.