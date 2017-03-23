San Juan Hills Golfers Win South County Cup

Local golfers win perpetual trophy on home soil

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Entering the final day of the South County Cup golf tournament at San Juan Hills Golf Club on March 19, the 16-man team that represented the host course had a little bit of a lead to play with.

The San Juan golfers held a slim 3.5-point lead over the Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club team heading into Sunday’s 18-hole individual match play schedule, and teams from Shorecliffs Golf Club and San Clemente Municipal were lurking not far behind.

Not only did San Juan Hills have a lead, but they had home course knowledge to rely on. The local golfers used that experience and solid play to increase their lead in the singles format and emerge with a winning score of 20.5 points.

San Juan Hills edged Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club by four points. Shorecliffs Golf Club placed third and San Clemente Municipal placed fourth.

When the final singles match ended, San Juan Hills captains Chris Higgins and Michael Ohmer hoisted the perpetual trophy in celebration with their team near the 18th green.

San Juan Hills got an all-around effort from its players, but its top point-getters were John Carter (three points) and Todd Knight (2.5 points).

The trophy is now on display in the San Juan Hills pro shop, where it will remain until next year’s tournament.

The South County Cup started several years ago as an idea to promote sportsmanship, the caliber of local golfers and quality of golf courses in the tri-city area. The event rotates between all four courses every year. Next year’s installment of the tournament will be held at Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club.