San Juan Hills High School AVID Seniors Awarded $56,000 in Scholarships

The Capistrano Dispatch

The Orange County Department of Education honored three San Juan Hills High School Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students with scholarships totaling $56,000 at an event on Tuesday, April 24.

Student Samantha Jimenez was chosen as this year’s AVID Senior Standout, based on certain qualifications in GPA, community service hours and number of years participating in AVID. Jimenez was awarded with a $4,000 Draper Family Scholar Award, renewable for four years. Jimenez plans to attend either Loyola Marymount University or Chapman University in the fall.