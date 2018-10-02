San Juan Hills High School to Host ‘Road Trip Nation’

By Alex Groves

San Juan Hills High School will be a stop for Road Trip Nation, a PBS career-exploration and educational program that seeks to help students find their “best fit” colleges and careers.

When the program comes to SJHHS on Oct. 2, there will be guest speakers covering such topics as college application and admissions and different career options. There will also be time for a question and answer session.

Road Trip Nation began in 2001 as a way for three friends to explore different career options as they traveled the country.

In the 17 years since it started, the program has turned into more of an interactive experience that engages students and provides them with helpful information to make the best choices for their futures.

In a news release, officials from the high school said they found the opportunity to participate in the program exciting, because it fell in line with their school-wide goal of increasing students’ involvement in activities, A-G courses, AP courses and career pathways.