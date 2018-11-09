San Juan Hills High School Receives Award for Being ‘Safe Sports School’

San Juan Hills High School recently received the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award for its Stallion Athletic Program, according to a school news release.

The award recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student athletes. It also emphasizes the importance of giving the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment, according to the release.

“SJHHS is honored to receive this 1st Team recognition from NATA, and we remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players,” SJHHS Athletic Trainer Micah Ohlen stated in the news release.

The release said some of the things SJHHS had to do in order to receive the Safe Sport School designation included developing injury and illness prevention strategies; creating and rehearsing an Emergency Action Plan; and making sure athletes and parents are educated on both the benefits and risks of sports as well as their responsibilities.