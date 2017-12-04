By Allison Jarrell

San Juan Hills High School seniors Morgan Hajeck, Sarah Reynolds, Dylan Riley, and Jared Brawner have coordinated a blood drive at the high school in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1. All donated blood will go to blood banks in need of donations.

The drive will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the small gym of the high school. The drive is sponsored by the San Diego Blood Bank and FCA.

To schedule an appointment, call 888.583.6199 or visit www.hoagblooddonor.org, click on an appointment and enter group code: SJHS.

All donors are encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating blood. All donors must show a picture ID.

San Juan Hills High School is located at 29211 Stallion Ridge in San Juan.