San Juan Hills High School Students Selected by Disneyland Dreamers and Doers Program

The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Hills High School students Julia Ransom and Isabella Quaranta were recently named “dreamers and doers” by the Disneyland Resort Dreamers and Doers program. The program honors students who have taken action to improve their communities in some way, by submitting a project that they have completed that shows efforts to creatively strengthen their communities.

Ransom, a junior, was named a “Shining Star” by the program, having created the James Ransom Memorial 5K in honor of her brother, who committed suicide in 2016. The 5K raises money to support programs, organizations, research and families in dealing with issues related to adolescent mental and behavioral health. Ransom organized their first race in October 2017, raising $35,000 that was donated to the Mission Hospital Foundation for their new Clinical Institute for Mental Health and Wellness in Orange County.

Quaranta, who is also a junior, works with MeoowzResQ, an Orange County-based kitten rescue that saves kittens from euthanization and abandonment. MeoowzResQ places the kittens in foster homes where they receive care and medical attention. In Quaranta’s six years of working with this organization, she has saved more than 150 kittens, a SJHHS press statement said.

Ransom and Quaranta will be honored at a celebratory luncheon in March and SJHHS will receive a $1,000 grant because of Ransom’s “Shining Star” award.

“San Juan Hills is incredibly proud of the achievements of these two students,” the press statement said. “They really exemplify what it means to Ride for the brand.”