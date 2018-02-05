By Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills has hired Rob Frith as its third head football coach in school history.

The move was made Sunday, Feb. 4 with an official release on Monday morning.

Frith was an assistant at San Clemente the last two seasons and was last a head coach at El Toro from 2009 to 2014.

Frith replaces Aaron Flowers, who coached the Stallions for past seven seasons and led the program to its only league title in 2013. Flowers resigned on Jan. 16 citing an out-of-state move.

At El Toro, Frith’s teams were known for their offense and high-flying passing game. Frith put together a 40-18 record and made the playoffs in five of his six seasons. El Toro made the 2011 CIF-SS Southwest Division championship game with a county record-breaking passing attack.

Due to a Saddleback Valley Unified School District policy, Frith had to resign from his coaching position upon becoming El Toro’s athletic director for the 2015-16 school year. He resigned from the athletic director position just after the school year and signed on with San Clemente just before the 2016 football season.

Frith coached defensive backs for San Clemente in the last two seasons including their 2016 CIF-SS and state championship season.

Frith was previously an assistant coach at Schurr High in Montebello and with the El Toro football and baseball programs.

Frith is a local product as a San Clemente High graduate and football player at Saddleback College.

