San Juan Hills Math Teacher Has New Calculators for Students Thanks to Founder of Reddit

A San Juan Hills High School Math Teacher who requested 18 graphing calculators for her students on the website DonorsChoose.org had her request met only a week after posting to the website.

The donor? Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit.com and husband of Serena Williams.

Ohanian not only funded the $2,500 necessary for the purchase of the calculators, but also sent teacher Lisa Giesbrecht a message telling her he believes exposure to statistics at an early age is highly important, according to a news release from the school.

Giesbrecht was watching Good Morning America one September morning when she saw a special segment on the donor website, which allows teacher to post classroom projects and needs in hopes someone will choose to donate or fund the projects.

The 18 calculators, which have more functions than standard scientific calculators, will help Giesbrecht’s Algebra I, Honors Algebra II/Trigonometry, and AP Statistics students explore mathematics more deeply in her classroom.

The calculators have already been delivered and Giesbrech and her students are excited to see what new applications they can find for the calculators in class.