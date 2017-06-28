San Juan Music Scene: Glass Radio

By Allison Jarrell

The three members of Glass Radio gather at guitarist/vocalist Nate Curiel’s San Juan Capistrano apartment. It’s a sunny summer evening, and they’re lobbing inside jokes back and forth—laughing about the origin of their band’s new name, and the fact that Curiel and drummer/vocalist Nick Bishop aren’t really sure if they ever invited bassist Kyle Korby to officially join the band.

“You just kept showing up!” Curiel laughs.

“I might not even be an official band member,” Korby smiles.

Such technicalities don’t really matter for a group like Glass Radio. There’s nothing formal or uptight about the way the three-piece rock band makes music. First and foremost, it’s about having fun.

“I’d say the key component of our live shows is that we’re always trying to have fun, and we want our audience to have fun,” Korby said. “We’ll do crazy stuff to get people engaged.”

Korby described such antics—like that time when they played an Irish bar and Curiel, utilizing his wireless guitar kit, walked to the bar and took a shot of Jameson during his solo.

And then there’s the band’s ongoing challenge—perhaps best described as extreme Pictionary—where instead of a set list, they draw pictures representing each song name and swap lists with each other. As the show rolls on, each band member is left guessing which one of their tunes’ names could possibly correlate with the crude stick figures drawn by their peers.

“It’s a fun game to see who’s going to mess up first,” Korby said. “It’s something we do to make sure we keep having fun.”

The three musicians, who all grew up in the area, became fast friends when they met and joined forces back in 2013. They instantly bonded over their love of classic rock and began working on meshing their individual styles.

While the trio points to influences like Jack White, Social Distortion and Led Zeppelin, their collective sound is a unique mix of hard rock and blues.

“Blues is like a second language for the three of us,” Korby said.

Curiel and Bishop take turns delivering vocals that are smooth and upbeat, while Korby plays the bassline with a cool confidence, adding his own vocal touch every so often. Go to a live Glass Radio show, and you’ll see a band that’s obviously enjoying themselves on stage—from Curiel’s wireless guitar riffs, to Bishop’s energetic punk rock approach to the drums.

Glass Radio self-released their debut album, Matinee, last December, and they’re currently working on a second album which will come out later this summer. In the meantime, they’ve continued playing shows across Orange County, from Sunsets in Capo Beach and the Wayfarer in Costa Mesa, to Perqs in Huntington Beach. A recent highlight was opening for surf guitar legend Dick Dale at a sold out show at the Coach House on May 27.

“That was an awesome experience,” Bishop said. “We want more Coach House-type gigs.”

Glass Radio is set on making a name for themselves as their following develops across Orange County and SoCal. Speaking of which … what about that band name origin story?

Bishop said he was sitting in his living room when he spotted a glass bowl and an old radio. Glass … and a radio. Glass Radio.

Curiel and Korby start chuckling as Bishop reaches the punchline.

“It wasn’t an instant hit among the fellas, but it grew on us,” Bishop laughed. “We’ve made it our own for sure.”

Upcoming Shows:

July 8, 9 p.m. — Sunsets, Capistrano Beach

July 22, 9 p.m. — Rush Bar and Grill, Lake Forest

July 31, 8 p.m. — Perqs, Huntington Beach

Aug. 4, 5 p.m. — Orange County Fairgrounds, Meadows Stage, Costa Mesa

Glass Radio’s Matinee is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon music. Physical CDs are currently available at the band’s live shows. You can also check out their music on, YouTube, Bandcamp and SoundCloud. For more info on the band, visit www.glassradio.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

We recently sat in on a Glass Radio rehearsal and recorded the band performing “Are You Going My Way.” Check out the video below: