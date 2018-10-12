By Zach Cavanagh

Girls volleyball has also been a point of strength for the city’s high school sports programs this season.

With the regular season wrapping up, CIF-SS brackets being released on Saturday, Oct. 13 and the CIF-SS playoffs beginning on Oct. 16, let’s check in with the highly touted girls volleyball programs around town:

San Juan Hills

The Stallions dominance of the South Coast League continued through another full season.

San Juan Hills (16-7, 8-0) won its fourth straight league title and posted its third consecutive perfect league campaign to run its league winning streak to 27 straight matches.

The run wasn’t as easy as past seasons with five of the eight matches being pushed to the full five sets. Both matches against second-place Aliso Niguel and third-place Dana Hills went the distance.

San Juan Hills is ranked No. 8 in the combined Division 1 and 2 poll, which means that the Stallions will play in the 16-team Division 1 playoffs. Division 1 teams will be announced on Friday, Oct. 12, the day before the brackets.

St. Margaret’s

The Tartans (15-10, 5-3), ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 4, are tested and prepped for a playoff run despite an occasional rough go in the San Joaquin League.

St. Margaret’s was upset by crosstown foe Capistrano Valley Christian in four sets in the second match of league. The Tartans came back against the Eagles with a sweep in the second match. St. Margaret’s also dropped both matches to league champion Sage Hill.

Saddleback Valley Christian

After Capistrano Valley Christian upended St. Margaret’s, Saddleback Valley Christian bounced back and swept CVC in both matches against their rival.

The Warriors (11-12, 4-4) finished third in league, but with a sub-.500 overall record, will not make the playoffs.

Capistrano Valley Christian

The Eagles (18-11, 3-5) scored one of the season’s bigger upsets in beating St. Margaret’s, but CVC couldn’t carry that momentum throughout league.

CVC finished fourth in league but did receive votes in the latest Division 6 poll. The Eagles await their at-large playoff fate.

JSerra

The Lions (6-16, 3-5) swallowed a tough season. JSerra finished third in the Trinity League, but with a will under .500 record, the Lions are not eligible for the playoffs.