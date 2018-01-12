San Juan Preps Hoops Roundup: Robinson Powers JSerra League Start

By Zach Cavanagh

Robinson Powers JSerra Boys League Start

The Lions went on the road to open 2018 and came out with two victories fueled by JT Robinson.

The senior guard scored 21 points with 18 in the second half as JSerra (13-2, 2-0) defeated Servite, 46-38, on Jan. 5. Robinson surged with 12 points in the third quarter to push the Lions out.

Robinson put up 29 points and junior transfer DJ Rodman scored 21 points as JSerra beat Orange Lutheran, 65-53, on Jan. 10. The win was the Lions’ sixth in a row and 11th in the last 12 games.

JSerra, ranked No. 14 in CIF-SS Division 1, plays reigning league champion and Open Division and State runner-up Mater Dei on Friday, Jan. 12. Mater Dei, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, will be looking to bounce back after snapping their 69-game league win streak.

The Lions’ first league home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17 against Santa Margarita.

JSerra Girls Bounce Back

The Lions (15-2, 1-1) snapped a 12-game win streak in its league opener against Rosary on Jan. 4, but won their last two games.

Helena Friend (19 points), Elodie Lalotte (12) and Alex Iemsisanith (10) scored in double digits to beat Culver City, 54-36, on Jan. 6. Lalotte completed the double-double with 14 rebounds.

JSerra, ranked No. 4 in Division 2AA, evened its league record with a tight win at Orange Lutheran, 39-33, on Jan. 9. Friend led the way again with 20 points, and Caroline Piedra scored 11 points. Sarah Shaw contributed with 10 rebounds.

The results of the Lions game at Mater Dei on Jan. 11 were not available as of press time. JSerra’s first league home game is Tuesday, Jan. 16 against Santa Margarita.

Resurgent SVC Girls Look to Snap League Skid

Saddleback Valley Christian’s girls team hasn’t won a San Joaquin League game since Jan. 30, 2015. That’s a streak of 19 league losses in a row with only four wins total between then and the start of this season.

The 2017-18 season has been a different story as the Warriors are 12-3 and ranked No. 15 in Division 4A under first-year coach Darren Gibson. SVC, ranked No. 15 in Division 4A, opens league play against the last team it beat in league, The Webb Schools, on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Quick Hits

The Saddleback Valley Christian boys (13-3) won the Antelope Valley Tournament title over Newbury Park, 58-52, on Jan. 6. Jonah Tolmarie was named tournament MVP. The Warriors, winners of seven in a row and ranked No. 2 in Division 3AA, open league play against Orangewood Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The San Juan Hills boys (8-10, 1-0) took their league opener at Dana Hills, 49-45, on Jan. 10. It was tight throughout before the Stallions pushed ahead by as much as 11 points in the fourth quarter. San Juan Hills continues Sea View League play at Tesoro on Friday, Jan. 12 and at Mission Viejo on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The St. Margaret’s boys (8-10, 3-0) earned some much-needed relief in league. The Tartans opened the season losing five in a row and eight of their first nine games. St. Margaret’s has now won six of its last seven games, including its first three league contests by an average of 33 points.

The Capistrano Valley Christian boys (12-4) had an 11-game win streak snapped against Fremont, 74-56, in the Huntington Park Silver Division championship game on Jan. 6. The results of the Eagles league opener against Orangewood Academy on Jan. 11 were not available as of press time. CVC hosts Pacifica Christian on Friday, Jan 12 and plays Pacifica Christian on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 17.