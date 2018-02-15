By Zach Cavanagh

A quick check-in with the results of Wednesday, Feb. 14’s playoff results in boys basketball and boys soccer:

Boys Basketball

Division 1 – Villa Park def. JSerra, 71-60: Despite Joel Mensah’s 32 points and 12 points from DJ Rodman, the Lions could not overcome the Spartans at Villa Park. Mensah completed an and-one play midway through the fourth quarter to put JSerra ahead, 56-54, but Villa Park’s three-point shooting put the Spartans back ahead in the final minutes. JSerra (18-9) finished fourth in the Trinity League and was an at-large selection.

Division 3AA – Saddleback Valley Christian was removed from the CIF-SS playoffs after forfeiting all of its wins this season due to an ineligible transfer player. After the forfeits, the San Joaquin League voted to revise their playoff selections and removed SVC as an automatic qualifier. The Warriors were the No. 3 seed in the bracket.

Division 3A – La Habra def. San Juan Hills, 66-51: The Stallions couldn’t make the most of their trip to La Habra in a first-round loss. San Juan Hills has lost its last seven playoff games and hasn’t advanced out of the first round since a 2010 home win over El Monte. San Juan Hills (12-16) finished third in the Sea View League.

Division 3A – Capistrano Valley Christian was set to travel to Charter Oak, but after Saddleback Valley Christian’s forfeits, the situation changed. SVC’s forfeits meant that CVC was now the San Joaquin League champion and earned the right to a first-round home game. The Eagles (20-6) now host Godinez on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Division 4AA – Santiago of Garden Grove def. St. Margaret’s, 71-45: The Tartans dropped a home game in the first round. St. Margaret’s (19-7) was second place in the Academy League.

Boys Soccer

Division 7 – Oxford Academy def. Saddleback Valley Christian, 1-0 (OT): The Warriors couldn’t quite crack the bracket and lost a wild card game in overtime at Oxford Academy. Saddleback Valley Christian was shut out in its final two games and only scored two goals in its final six games. SVC (7-11-0) was fifth in the San Joaquin League.

Playoff Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 15

Girls Soccer, First Round

Division 1: JSerra at Dana Hills, 5 p.m.; Huntington Beach at San Juan Hills, 5 p.m.

Division 4: Kennedy at St. Margaret’s, 5 p.m.

Division 7: Indian Springs vs. Saddleback Valley Christian at JSerra, 3 p.m.; Capistrano Valley Christian at Ganesha, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball, First Round

Division 3A: Godinez at Capistrano Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball, First Round

Division 2AA: JSerra at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Division 4A: Saddleback Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 7 p.m.

Division 5AAA: Bloomington Christian at Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.