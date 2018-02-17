By Zach Cavanagh

A quick check-in with the results of Friday, Feb. 16’s playoff result in boys soccer:

Boys Soccer

Division 6 – St. Margaret’s def. St. Anthony, 1-1 (5-3): The Tartans got by on penalty kicks in a first-round match in Long Beach. St. Margaret’s opened the scoring but had a second goal called back. St. Anthony tied it up and the game marched through overtime into a shootout. St. Margaret’s made all five of its kicks, and after St. Anthony made its first three, Gordon Larson came up with the key stop to allow the Tartans to win on their fifth kick. St. Margaret’s (14-9-3) will host Carpinteria in the second round on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Game! Tartans advance to Round #2 on PKs over St. Anthony. pic.twitter.com/8G3kBMCGJ1 — SMESAthletics (@SMESAthletics) February 17, 2018

Division 7 – Samueli Academy def. Capistrano Valley Christian, 8-0: The Eagles couldn’t hold up to the Firewolves in a first-round match in Santa Ana. CVC (5-7-2) finished second in the Express League this season

Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Division 3A: Capistrano Valley Christian at Bishop Amat, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 2AA: Burroughs of Burbank at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Girls Soccer

Division 1: Chino Hills at JSerra, 5 p.m.

Division 4: Walnut at St. Margaret’s, 5 p.m.

Division 7: Saddleback Valley Christian at Yucca Valley, 5 p.m.