San Juan Preps Roundup: Basketball Teams Open League Play, JSerra Girls Soccer No. 1 in Nation

By Zach Cavanagh

JSerra Boys Basketball Opens Trinity League

The JSerra boys basketball team has been tested through its nonleague and tournament schedule to be ready for the rigors of the Trinity League, and with a truncated Trinity League schedule this season, the Lions have to be on point for every contest.

JSerra (14-6, 0-1) faced reigning CIF-SS Open Division champion Mater Dei in its league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and lost, 77-51. DJ Rodman led with a game-high 20 points, and Ian Martinez added 11 points.

It’s the only time this season JSerra will face Mater Dei in league, as the Trinity League has shortened its league schedule to just five games, one against each team, to make room on the schedule for showcases and tournaments and help the lower-ranked league teams make the playoffs.

JSerra hosts St. John Bosco on Friday, Jan. 11.

JSerra Girls Soccer No. 1 in the Nation

The JSerra girls soccer team is back on top as the No. 1 team in USA Today’s winter rankings.

The two-time defending CIF-SS champion Lions (10-0, 1-0) are undefeated and have allowed only four goals all season, with seven shutouts. JSerra has tournament wins in the Beckman tournament and North Orange County Classic.

JSerra, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 1, opened league play on Tuesday, Jan. 8 with a dominant win over Rosary, 5-0. The Lions hosted Orange Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 10, but results were not available at press time. JSerra hosts Mater Dei on Saturday, Jan. 12 and plays at Santa Margarita on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Continues Turnaround

The San Juan Hills girls basketball team has earned its respect.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons and finishing under .500 the past four seasons, the Stallions (12-5, 1-0) are on a tear under first-year coach Paul Edwards. San Juan Hills has won nine of its past 11 games and has already posted the third-highest win total in school history.

Senior Liza Hladek leads the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, and junior Grace Gentry leads on the defensive side with 11.7 rebounds per game, 3.3 steals per game and 2.1 blocks per game.

The Stallions, ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-SS Division 3A poll, opened Sea View League play with a win over Laguna Hills, 52-38, on Tuesday, Jan. 8. San Juan Hills hosted Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Jan. 10, but results were not available at press time. San Juan Hills plays at El Toro on Saturday, Jan. 12 and hosts Mission Viejo on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Unbeaten in League

After capturing its first league title in program history, the defending Sea View League champion San Juan Hills girls soccer team is taking well to its start in the South Coast League.

The Stallions (8-3-3, 0-0-2) have only allowed no goals in both league games and have earned a win or draw in nine of their past 10 games. San Juan Hills opened league play with a scoreless draw against Tesoro and another against Dana Hills.

San Juan Hills plays at San Clemente on Saturday, Jan. 12 and hosts reigning South Coast League champion Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Around the Horn

San Juan Hills girls water polo (12-3, 1-0) is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 5. The Stallions took second place at the Western Tournament and opened league with a win over Mission Viejo, 14-3, on Tuesday, Jan. 8. San Juan Hills hosts Laguna Hills Tuesday, Jan. 15.

St. Margaret’s girls soccer (10-1-2, 2-0-0) is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 4. The Tartans have allowed only three goals this season. St. Margaret’s hosts Sage Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

St. Margaret’s girls basketball (13-5, 1-3) is ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 5AA. The Tartans have lost in league to Division 1 and 2AA contenders Fairmont Prep and Orangewood Academy but have looked very strong otherwise. St. Margaret’s hosts Sage Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The Capistrano Valley Christian boys basketball team (14-6, 0-1) is ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 3A. The Eagles lost their league opener to Fairmont Prep, No.3 in Division 4AA, on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and hosted Pacifica Christian, No. 6 in Division 4A, on Thursday, Jan. 10. CVC hosts Saddleback Valley Christian at JSerra on Tuesday, Jan. 15.