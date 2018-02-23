San Juan Preps Roundup: Girls Soccer Teams Push On to Quarterfinals

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Soccer Teams Push on to Quarterfinals

All five San Juan Capistrano girls soccer teams qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs and three won their first two matches to enter the quarterfinals.

JSerra continued on its roll in Division 1 as defending CIF-SS and State champions.

A uniform violation forced the Lions to open the playoffs on the road, but JSerra crushed Dana Hills, 6-1. The Lions and goalkeeper Ryan Campbell posted their 17th shutout of the season with a second-round home win over Chino Hills.

JSerra goes back on the road for the quarterfinals at Santiago of Corona on Feb. 23.

St. Margaret’s continued its own dominance into the Division 4 playoffs.

The Tartans and goalkeeper Kennedy Barlow posted shutouts in their first two playoff games for 21 on the season and seventh in a row. St. Margaret’s topped Kennedy, 1-0, and Walnut, 4-0, both at home.

Bryce Chan put in three goals against Walnut to lead the Tartans. Lauren McCaffrey scored the lone goal against Kennedy and added two assists against Walnut.

St. Margaret’s travels to Montclair for the quarterfinals on Feb. 23.

Saddleback Valley Christian continues on in Division 7 with a record-setting and record-eyeing duo on offense.

Alexa Vernola’s two assists in the Warriors’ first-round win over Indian Springs, 2-0, gave her the single-season CIF-SS record for assists at 56.

Mej Carpentier scored both goals against Indian Springs and added another in SVC’s second-round win at Yucca Valley, 2-1. Carpentier is now tied for third in CIF-SS career goals at 191. Vernola also scored against Yucca Valley.

SVC travels to take on Santa Clarita Christian in the quarterfinals on Feb. 23.

JSerra Girls Basketball Falls in Quarterfinals

JSerra was outpaced on the road at Lynwood, 58-47, in Division 2AA.

Lynwood led after the first quarter, 15-5, and led by 11 points at halftime. JSerra couldn’t get back over the hump.

Alex Iemsisanith led JSerra with 17 points and Caroline Piedra added 11 points.

JSerra finished third in the Trinity League and posted wins over El Rancho of Pico Rivera, 58-43, and Burroughs of Burbank, 35-27.

JSerra Boys Basketball Coach Zach Brogdon Retires

On Feb. 21, Lions head coach Zach Brogdon announced he is retiring from coaching.

Brogdon, 30, stepped down to become the new high school youth pastor for Stonehill Church in Meridian, Idaho.

“I’ve been blessed to coach the game of basketball for the last 11 years. From the beginning of my career, I have had the love and support of so many people,” Brogdon said in a statement. “While making the choice to retire from coaching was challenging and filled with emotion, my wife and I are excited to serve the Lord at Stonehill Church and begin this new adventure together.”

Brogdon put together 161 wins in eight seasons as a head coach, two at JSerra after six at Capistrano Valley Christian. Brogdon was 36-21 at JSerra leading the Lions to the playoffs in both seasons and to their first Open Division berth in 2017.