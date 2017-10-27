Roundup
San Juan Preps Roundup: Local Teams Headed to Playoffs

By Steve Breazeale

The high school sports regular season is coming to an end, which means the playoffs are on the horizon for most teams. Here is a quick look around town at some of the standout programs that will be playing in the postseason in the weeks to come, along with a look at the football schedule.

The San Juan Hills girls volleyball team captured its third straight South Coast League title following a three-set sweep over San Clemente on Oct. 17. The Stallions (21-12, 8-0 league) owned a 7-8 overall record through their first 15 games, but caught fire and went 14-4 down the stretch. The Stallions have a strong, experienced roster, which includes standout outside hitters Katie Lukes and Abbey Dayton. San Juan Hills, ranked 10th in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 polls, will compete in the playoffs next week. Dates and opponents were not available at press time.

The San Juan Hills boys water polo team powered its way to a second consecutive Sea View League title by defeating Mission Viejo 8-5 on Oct. 25. San Juan Hills, which reached the CIF-SS Division 5 Championship title game one year ago, will wait for the Division 4 playoff bracket to be released on Saturday, Oct. 28. San Juan Hills (20-9, 7-1) finished the year ranked seventh in Division 4.

Both the Saddleback Valley Christian and Capistrano Valley Christian girls volleyball teams finished the regular season as league champs. The Warriors (24-5, 8-0) went undefeated to capture the San Joaquin League title. The Eagles (23-3, 9-1) beat Orangewood Academy on Oct. 24 to win the Express Gold League hardware by one game. Both teams will be competing in next week’s playoffs.

Football: JSerra (7-1, 2-1) will host Santa Margarita (5-3, 1-2) in a pivotal Trinity League game on Friday, Oct. 27. With Mater Dei and St. John Bosco ruling the top of the league standings, this game could decide the league’s all-important third-place seed come playoff time.

San Juan Hills (5-4, 1-2) will likely be playing for its postseason fate on the road against Tesoro (3-5, 0-2) on Friday, Oct. 27. A win all but locks up a third-place finish in the South Coast League for the Stallions.

St. Margaret’s (6-2, 1-0) will travel to play its biggest Academy League rival, Crean Lutheran (5-3, 2-0), on Friday, Oct. 27. The winner of the game will likely be crowned league champion.

