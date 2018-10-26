San Juan Preps Roundup: San Juan Hills, St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Fall in Quarterfinals

By Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills, St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Fall in Quarterfinals

The Stallions and Tartans each had stellar regular seasons and strong playoff placement, but each ran into tough opponents in the CIF-SS quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

San Juan Hills (17-8) rode the momentum of winning its fourth straight South Coast League title straight into a four-set first round win over Vista Murrieta in Division 1. The Stallions’ reward was a quarterfinals trip to No. 2 seed Redondo Union.

San Juan Hills was swept clean by national No. 4 Redondo Union, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19.

The Stallions wait for their state playoff draw next month.

St. Margaret’s (18-11) was the No. 2 seed in Division 4 and looked like it in a first-round sweep of Costa Mesa and a four-set, second-round win over La Habra.

However, when the Tartans hit the road in the quarterfinals, they were hit hard by Pasadena Poly. Poly, ranked No. 10 in Division 4, scored the upset in four sets, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22.

San Juan Hills Water Polo Maintains Division 4 Ranking

The South Coast League hasn’t been kind to the Stallions, but San Juan Hills has stayed near the top in Division 4 all season long.

The Stallions (9-15, 0-7) are ranked No. 3 in Division 4 and have been in the top-five grouping for nearly the entire season. San Juan Hills has faced tough competition and scored strong nonleague wins.

San Juan Hills is last in the five-team South Coast League, but the Stallions hope their ranking will give them good news when the CIF-SS brackets are released on Saturday, Oct. 27.