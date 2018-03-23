By Zach Cavanagh

Three San Juan Hills Teams in CIF-SS Rankings

The Stallions are making early noise in the spring season.

San Juan Hills softball and boys tennis have earned No. 1 rankings in their respective CIF-SS divisions, and boys volleyball has worked up to No. 5 in Division 2.

Softball is No. 1 in Division 4 and has won four games in a row and six of its last seven games.

The Stallions (9-3) have been led offensively by senior Lauren Fairchild’s 14 RBIs. Senior Claire Steines is second with 10 RBIs and leads with two home runs. Senior Gracyn Houmis leads the team in hits (16) and runs (11).

Junior Phoebe Popplewell has taken command on the mound with eight wins and 45 strikeouts.

San Juan Hills doesn’t open league play until April 10 at El Toro.

Boys tennis is No. 1 in Division 4 and opened its season with seven straight wins before dropping its first two league matches at San Clemente on March 14 and at home against Tesoro on March 20.

The Stallions (7-2) were at Dana Hills on March 22, but results were not available at press time. San Juan Hills hosts Capistrano Valley on Thursday, March 29.

Boys volleyball was strong during tournament season and won the silver division championship at the Foothill tournament on March 10. San Juan Hills beat Aliso Niguel, 2-0, for the title.

The Stallions (7-5) have already exceeded last season’s win total of six in the first season under coach Garry Currier.

San Juan Hills opened league at Laguna Hills on March 22, but results were not available at press time. The Stallions return to league play at home against Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, March 27.

St. Margaret’s Boys Lacrosse Opens with Win Streak

The Tartans have won six straight to start this spring season with big wins over Servite on March 13, 14-6, at Loyola of Los Angeles on March 17, 6-4, and at Santa Margarita on March 21, 12-3.

St. Margaret’s (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in Orange County by MaxLax and No. 9 in the West Region by US Lacrosse Magazine.

Offensively, the Tartans have been led by Conrad Hampson, Andy Shin, Kevin Groeninger and Garrett Kuntz. Zane Handy has been strong in net.

St. Margaret’s hosts Faith Lutheran of Las Vegas on Friday, March 23 and Yorba Linda on Tuesday, March 27.