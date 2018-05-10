San Juan Preps Roundup: Volleyball Teams All Sweep

By Zach Cavanagh

Volleyball Teams All Sweep

San Juan Hills went on the road in Division 2 and took down Valley Christian of Cerritos, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21. The Stallions were ranked in the division for a lot of the season, but finished third in league and had tough nonleague losses late.

It doesn’t get easier as San Juan Hills welcomed the No. 3 seed Bishop Montgomery of Torrance on Thursday, May 10. Results were not available at press time. If San Juan Hills advanced, it would take on the St. Francis-Quartz Hill winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 12.

Saddleback Valley Christian also advanced in Division 2. The Warriors beat visiting Cypress with relative ease, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12.

SVC also welcomed in a seeded opponent with No. 2 Lakewood making the trip down on Thursday, May 10. Results were not available at press time. If SVC advanced, it would play the Calvary Chapel-Arcadia winner on Saturday, May 12.

St. Margaret’s was strong in a Division 3 sweep of Godinez, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14. It was the Tartans’ 23rd sweep of the season.

St. Margaret’s travelled to Campbell Hall of North Hollywood on Thursday, May 10. Results were not available at press time. If they advance, Tartans play the San Luis Obispo-Bell Gardens winner on Saturday, May 12.

Tennis Teams Advance in Tight Matches

JSerra moved on in Division 2 on a tiebreaker against Tesoro. The Lions and Titans were even, 9-9, but JSerra won on games, 74-63. The Lions travel to Buckley on Friday, May 11.

St. Margaret’s also continued in Division 2 with a 13-5 win over Crossroads. The Tartans host Canyon on Friday, May 11.

San Juan Hills is the top seed in Division 4, but due to not being a league champion, the Stallions opened with a wild card match. San Juan Hills defeated La Habra, 13-5, on Tuesday, May 8.

The Stallions travelled to Arrowhead Christian for the first round on Wednesday, May 9 and took a close one, 10-8.

San Juan Hills hosts Arroyo on Friday, May 11.