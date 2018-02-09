San Juan Preps Roundup: Who’s Going to the Playoffs?

By Zach Cavanagh

As the winter sports regular season comes to a close, let’s check in on which teams are or could be moving on to the CIF-SS postseason as of press time on Feb. 8. CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Feb. 11 and Monday, Feb. 12.

San Juan Hills

Girls soccer clinched its first ever Sea View League title and advanced to the Division 1 playoffs.

Boys basketball is tied with Mission Viejo for second place in the Sea View League and has clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Boys soccer was in a three-way tie for second place in the Sea View League going into Feb. 8’s game at Aliso Niguel. If the Stallions fell to fourth place, they would be ineligible for an at-large bid due to a sub-.500 record.

JSerra

Girls soccer finished second in the Trinity League and advanced to the Division 1 playoffs

Girls basketball finished third in the Trinity League and advanced to the Division 2AA playoffs

Boys basketball was tied for third place with St. John Bosco going into Feb. 8’s game at St. John Bosco. Even with a loss, the Lions would likely be an at-large selection in Division 1.

St. Margaret’s

Girls soccer clinched the Academy League title and advanced to the Division 3 playoffs.

Boys soccer had a shot at the league title going into Feb. 8’s game at Whitney and will advance to the Division 6 playoffs.

Boys basketball finished second in league and advanced to the Division 4AA playoffs.

Saddleback Valley Christian boys basketball and girls soccer clinched San Joaquin League titles and advanced to the Division 3AA and 7 playoffs, respectively.

Capistrano Valley Christian boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer all advanced to the CIF-SS playoffs.