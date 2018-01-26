San Juan Preps Soccer Roundup: SVC’s Mej ‘The Machine’ Carpentier Climbs CIF-SS Goals Chart

By Zach Cavanagh

SVC’s Mej ‘The Machine’ Carpentier Climbs CIF-SS Goals Chart

The goal totals for Saddleback Valley Christian’s Mej Carpentier are nothing short of astounding.

Carpentier scored nine goals on Jan. 22 as the Warriors cruised over Tarbut V’ Torah, 11-0. The senior is now one goal away from fifth-most in CIF-SS history. She is only 18 goals away from fourth all-time and just 27 from third.

SVC (7-2-1, 4-0) is leading the San Joaquin League and ranked No. 4 in Division 7. The Warriors host The Webb Schools on Friday, Jan. 26 and Pacifica Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

JSerra Girls Continue Dominant Run

The defending CIF-SS and state champions are on quite a roll.

The Lions haven’t lost since Dec. 3 … of 2016. JSerra (13-0-2, 4-0-1) are unbeaten through 15 games this season, and while the aggressive and high-scoring offense is still there led by junior Isabella D’Aquila, it’s the defense that’s been most impressive.

Led by two sophomores, goalkeeper Ryan Campbell and defender Jordyn Gather, the Lions have strung together 10 consecutive shutouts and only allowed one goal all season.

JSerra is top-ranked in Division 1, No. 2 nationally by USA Today and MaxPreps and No. 4 nationally by Top Drawer Soccer.

Results of JSerra’s match against Orange Lutheran were not available at press time, but the Lions beat the Lancers, 7-0, in their first meeting on Jan. 9.

JSerra continues against Mater Dei on Jan. 30 and closes out the regular season at Santa Margarita on Feb. 1.

Quick Hits

St. Margaret’s boys and girls teams were featured in the CIF-SS polls this week. The girls (12-4, 7-0) earned the No. 5 spot in Division 4 and have outscored league opponents, 43-0. The boys (10-7-2, 5-0-2) are No. 7 in Division 6 and unbeaten in their last eight games.

San Juan Hills girls are unbeaten in league (6-5-6, 1-0-2) and haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games. The result of the Stallions match against Capistrano Valley was not available at press time, but San Juan Hills continues in league at El Toro on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

San Juan Hills boys picked up their first win of league over Aliso Niguel, 2-1, on Jan. 24. Senior Cameron Conrad and junior Marcos Ortiz scored the goals for the Stallions. San Juan Hills’ next match is at home against league-leading San Clemente on Wednesday, Jan. 31.