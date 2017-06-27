San Juan Summer Nites Concert Series in Full Swing

Photo Gallery
By Allison Jarrell
The city’s annual free summer concert series kicked off on June 21 with a performance by Redneck Rodeo at the Historic Town Center Park.
In addition to the live country music and dancing, the evening included local food, beer and wine vendors, a local business expo, and free activities for kids, including face painting by the City’s Youth Advisory Board members.
The concert series continues on Wednesday, July 19 with a performance by the U2 Experience. Classic rock band, The Trip, will play on Aug. 16, and country band SMITH will close out the concert series on Sept. 20. Each event runs from 6-8 p.m.
For more information on the concerts, contact the city’s community services department at 949.493.5911 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org.
For a live video of Redneck Rodeo’s June 21 performance, visit The Dispatch’s Facebook page.
