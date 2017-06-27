San Juan Summer Nites Concert Series in Full Swing

Photo Gallery of IMG_9188 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9254 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9301 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9286 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9315 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9241 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9396 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9429 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9407 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9374 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9368 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9797 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9757 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9696 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9518 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9487 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9925 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9831 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9906 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9884 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9805 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9564 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9539 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9934 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9935 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9958 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9966 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9979 Photo: Allison Jarrell Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Allison Jarrell

The city’s annual free summer concert series kicked off on June 21 with a performance by Redneck Rodeo at the Historic Town Center Park.

In addition to the live country music and dancing, the evening included local food, beer and wine vendors, a local business expo, and free activities for kids, including face painting by the City’s Youth Advisory Board members.

The concert series continues on Wednesday, July 19 with a performance by the U2 Experience. Classic rock band, The Trip, will play on Aug. 16, and country band SMITH will close out the concert series on Sept. 20. Each event runs from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on the concerts, contact the city’s community services department at 949.493.5911 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org.

