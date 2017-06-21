San Juan Summer Nites Kicks Off June 21 with Redneck Rodeo

The Capistrano Dispatch

The city’s annual free summer concert series kicks off with a performance by Redneck Rodeo on Wednesday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Historic Town Center Park, located at 31852 El Camino Real.

In addition to the live country music, the evening includes dancing, food, beer and wine, a local business expo and free activities for kids, including ace painting by the City’s Youth Advisory Board members.

Check out the complete summer concert schedule below. For more information, contact the Community Services Department at 949.493.5911 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org.