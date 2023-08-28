By Clara Helm

In recent weeks, organizations, companies and volunteers have flooded Lāhainā, Maui with immediate aid in the aftermath of the fatal wildfires that devastated the island.

One of those organizations is Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit that focuses on aiding people and pets. The organization immediately jumped into action after the disaster by sending over cash grants for rescue, medical care, food and supplies to impacted communities.

Greater Good Charities flew staff to Maui on Aug. 17 in partnership with Southwest Airlines to deliver humanitarian supplies and relocate shelter animals from Maui.

The emergency airlift was mobilized to make room for the influx of injured and displaced pets that were expected to arrive at the Maui Humane Society because of the wildfires.

“We want to support the people and pets of Maui that have been devastated by the wildfires,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities in a press release. “This donation of humanitarian supplies and emergency shelter pet airlift is part of Greater Good Charities’ plan to provide immediate support and aid in the island’s long-term recovery.”

Playing her part in the emergency airlift mission, Dr. Julie Ryan Johnson, a San Juan Capistrano resident and Greater Good Charities vice chair, was the veterinarian on the flight.

Working as a veterinarian for more than 25 years, Ryan Johnson has been actively involved in animal care.

From her work as Orange County disaster coordinator for the California Veterinary Medical Association to being one of the founding members of Southern California’s Large Animal Response Team (LART), Ryan Johnson is no stranger to responding to disaster situations.

Based on her previous experience, she said coordinating between shelters in an emergency situation is always efficient because of their willingness to help.

“Animal shelters are extremely generous and helpful to other animal shelters in times of need,” said Ryan Johnson. “And so in this case, (Maui shelters) needed a safe place for these pets to land and find new homes. The idea was to try to release the strain of having the shelter heads in the shelter in Maui.”

The nonprofit partnered with Lucky Dog Animal Shelter, which facilitated with arranging Southwest Airlines’ contribution of an aircraft and staff for the animal relocation.

“Our Employees have put their Hearts into action to join this effort to transport shelter cats and dogs in-cabin to Portland in hopes of finding forever homes,” Laura Nieto, managing director of Corporate Responsibility at Southwest Airlines, said in a press release.

Ryan Johnson called Southwest “absolutely amazing.”

“The flight attendants, the pilots, and everybody had volunteered their time, and they were so happy and generous to be there,” she said.

When the Southwest aircraft arrived in Maui on Aug.17, the staff were able to unload the Greater Good Charities “Good Packs” that were filled with supplies that included T-shirts, blankets, flashlights, socks, and hygiene kits.

The next day, Greater Good Charities’ team and Southwest employees in Maui loaded the pets onto the plane to go to Portland, Oregon and the San Francisco Bay Area for relocation to other shelters.

Greater Good reported that about 130 shelter pets were taken from the Maui Humane Society to be relocated, including 103 cats and 33 dogs.

Apart from her work in Maui, Ryan Johnson also volunteered in emergency response efforts in 2022 where she assisted Ukrainian refugees and their pets coming into the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although her Ukrainian efforts were not relocation-focused, she noted a similar passion from volunteers at both Ukrainian and Maui disaster sites. Two staff members even came all the way from Ukraine to assist with the Maui pet relocation.

“In both (emergency) instances, you saw so many amazing people volunteering and really caring,” said Ryan Johnson.

After the pet relocation, Greater Good Charities isn’t stopping its emergency relief efforts. Two of its team members have already flown back to the island to continue assessments of the evolving situation in Maui and see what the community’s additional needs are.

“This is what (Greater Good Charities) is good at, they are very knowledgeable about disasters,” said Ryan Johnson, adding, “and when there is somebody that has experience with disasters can come in to lead and organize as a calm, professional resource, it helps.”