The Capistrano Dispatch

During each rainy season, sandbags are made available to San Juan Capistrano residents for flood control purposes. The city’s Public Works and Utilities Department allows each resident to pick up 10 empty sandbags at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto.

Additionally, the Orange County Fire Authority allows residents to pick up empty sandbags at Fire Station 7, located at 31865 Del Obispo Street. Residents are then directed to the sand pile in the SJC Library parking lot, located at 31495 El Camino Real, where they can fill their own bags.

For details regarding sandbag and sand locations, call City Hall at 949.443.6352.