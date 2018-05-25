The San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) organization announced its 2018 Scholarship Awards. The following winners are: San Juan Hills High School representatives Lucy Collins of Ladera Ranch, who will attend Columbia University, and Morgan Derifield of San Juan Capistrano who will attend Texas Christian University. At St. Margaret’s, Skyler Cordrey, who will attend Pennsylvania University, was a representative. Several other students from area high schools received scholarships as well. All students achieved exceptional GPA scores, were involved in their communities by serving on various extracurricular activities and exhibited outstanding qualities to be leaders in their new colleges, according to a press release from SCARWF.

“We are delighted these eight individuals will go out in the world to represent us in the future and hold our beliefs to stand as the future of the Republican Party,” the release stated. “Winners will be invited to speak at our June 13 luncheon at Talega Golf Club on the subject: “Why They Feel They Are Republicans.”

Each recipient was awarded $1,100 in credit to be used at their college of choice.

“We had a great number of applications to review, who were all gifted students; however, we are sorry we could not offer scholarships to all who applied and we wish them the best in their future,” the release stated. “Juniors should study hard and apply next year.”