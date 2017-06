Photo Gallery of Photo: Courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital _SAS3733 Photo: Courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital DSC_1388-2 Photo: Courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital _SAS3791 Photo: Courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital DSC_1360 Photo: Courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Residents and visitors wandering along Los Rios Street may have noticed a wedding at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s O’Neill Museum on June 24. Capistrano Dispatch founder Jonathan Volzke and his bride, Patricia McCauley, tied the knot among family and friends.

From all of us at Picket Fence Media, congratulations Jonathan and Trish!

Photos courtesy of Scott & Diana Schmitt of San Juan Photo & Digital