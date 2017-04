The Capistrano Dispatch

On April 12, Fiesta Association Board President Jim Eakin presented special Fiesta buckles to several volunteers who went above and beyond during the Fiesta de las Golondrinas season and the Swallows Day Parade. Honorees included (from left to right) Donny Whitbeck, Karen Stine and Kevin Stein (far right). The board also honored Chris Bourne (not pictured).