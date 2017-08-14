The Capistrano Dispatch

The Capistrano Unified School District recently announced that it will be holding tours of two new classroom buildings on the campuses of San Juan Hills High School and San Clemente High School on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“Community Facilities District monies and matching state funds paid for the buildings that feature 24 classrooms with state-of-the-art 21st century technology,” CUSD officials said in a press release.

CUSD’s bus tours and ribbon cuttings for the new classroom buildings were initially slated for Aug. 18, but were later rescheduled for Sept. 21.

The ribbon cuttings will take place at 9:45 a.m. at San Clemente High School and 11:30 a.m. at San Juan Hills High School.

Buses will leave the district office at 9 a.m. CUSD headquarters is located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan.

Anyone requiring special accommodations or needing more information can contact Ryan Burris at 949.234.9427 or email rkburris@capousd.org.